Illinois COVID-19 death toll climbs by 68, bringing total to 596

The Illinois Department of public health reports 68 more people have died from COVID-19 with the total now at 596 deaths in 83 counties across the state.

Figures released Friday include an additional 1,465 positive cases, putting that total at 17,887 in Illinois.

The age of cases range from younger than one to more than 100 years old.

Fulton and Greene are the latest counties to report positive cases.

If you have any questions about COVID-19, you can contact the Illinois Department of Public Health hotline at 800-889-3931 or email the department at dph.sick@illinois.gov.

