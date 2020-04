The COVID-19 death toll in Illinois rose by 62 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 1,134.

That new total includes a woman in her 60s from Boone County.

In addition, health leaders say 1,842 more people tested positive, with 27,575 cases throughout the state's 92 counties.

If you have any questions about COVID-19, you can call the state's hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email your questions to dph.sick@illinois.gov.