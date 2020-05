The Illinois Department of Public Health says the state has seen 2,432 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 90,369.

In addition, 4,058 people have died as a result of the virus. That's an increase of 130 since Thursday.

The deaths reported include a woman in her 90s from Winnebago County and a man in his 70s from Boone County.

The total of tests now sits at 538,602 in Illinois, with the rate of positive tests at 16 percent.