Illinois COVID-19 cases now over 50,000, officials announce 92 new deaths

IDPH announces 2,253 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total for the state to 50,355 cases in 96 counties. In addition, 92 new deaths were also reported at the daily press conference Wednesday, bringing that total to 2,215 deaths stemming from COVID-19.

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 3 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 8 females 60s, 10 males 60s, 6 females 70s, 11 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 female 100+

- DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+

- Jasper County: 1 male 90s

- Jefferson County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 100+

- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 90s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 90s

- Kendall County: 1 male 90s

- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

- Madison County: 1 male 80s

- McHenry County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s

- Shelby County: 1 male 70s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s

- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s

- Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 90s

An additional 14,478 COVID-19 tests were performed over the last 24 hours. A total of 256,667 COVID-19 tests have been performed thus far.