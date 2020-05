The Illinois Department of Public Health announces 1,343 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 120,260.

The number of deaths increased by 60 in the past 24 hours, putting the number of fatalities at 5,390.

More than 898,000 specimens have been tested, with the positivity rate at 7 percent.

For any health questions about COVID-19, call the IDPH hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.