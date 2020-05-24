Illinois COVID-19 positivity rate drops

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,508 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois Sunday, including 67 additional deaths.

Deaths include individuals from these areas:

• Coles County – 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s

• Cook County – 1 female 20s, 2 males 30s, 1 female 50s, 5 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 9 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 9 males 70s, 11 females 80s, 6 males 80s, 7 females 90s, 3 males 90s

• DuPage County – 1 female 60s

• Macon County – 1 male 60s

• Madison County – 1 unknown 80s

• McLean County – 1 male 80s

• St. Clair County - 1 female 80s

• Winnebago County – 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 110,304 cases, including 4,856 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,674 specimens for a total of 747,921. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate, May15th – May 21st is 12 percent.

State health leaders say this number should stay below 20 percent in order to reopen.