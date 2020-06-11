Ill. public libraries to get more than $15M in aid grants

More than $15 million in Fiscal Year 20 Illinois Public Library Per Capita and Equalization Aid Grants were awarded by Secretary of State Jesse White on Thursday.

The $15.4 million will go to 638 public libraries statewide serving almost 12 million people, according to Secretary and State Librarian White.

Per Capita Grant funding is authorized under Illinois library law for public libraries, which allows resources for expenses such as materials, personnel, equipment, electronic access, telecommunications and technology.

Equalization Aid Grants help qualifying public libraries with a low library tax base ensuring a minimum level of funding for library services. Information concerning the grant programs can be found here.

Some of the services public libraries provide with the grant money include the following listed below, according to Secretary White.

· Expand WiFi access to include drive-up accessibility

· Access to curbside services

· Large print material for patrons

· Books, magazines, newspapers, CDs and DVDs

· Audiobooks and eBooks

· Home visit book delivery service

· New computers, iPads and printers

· Spanish and dual language materials

· Expanded access to online resources

· Adult programming

· Newsletters, postcards and other promotional materials