Ill. nurses to get COVID-19 hazard pay, provisions

The State of Illinois will give nurses compensation and additional safety measures for the days they have already and will work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest negotiations have resulted in including safety provisions and increased pay for working during the pandemic for nurses not covered under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, according to the Illinois Nurses Association.

The deal details a 12 percent increase to employee base salaries for days worked between April 16 and June 30. Initially, the end date was May 31.

Nurses excluded from the FFCRA, who worked the full time from April 16 through May 31, will be granted an additional personal business day. This will be added to their accrued benefit time on Jan. 1, 2021, according to INA.

To be eligible for this benefit, nurses must have worked the full time and not taken days off during this period.

The new provisions apply to all nurses, according to INA.