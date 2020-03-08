Ill. man saves baby from burning car moments before flames engulf it

An Illinois man jumped into action and saved a baby girl from a burning car after he heard her mother’s screams.

Josh Railey says he was just leaving his birthday dinner the night of Feb. 28 with his girlfriend when he saw a silver sedan on fire in Peoria, Illinois.

“Just happened to see a car on fire, and it was dripping gasoline and filled with smoke,” Railey said.

Railey says he saw two men get out of the car and a woman kick open the back door. When the woman started screaming about her baby, he knew he had to do something.

Railey ran up to the car. He wasn’t able to see much, but he noticed the airbags were deployed. Once he slashed the airbags, he found the baby girl, wedged between the driver seat and passenger seat.

“You can’t really see in the car because there’s so much smoke,” Railey said. “I took a final swoop, and I found her. I took off, and then 30 seconds, minute later, I look back and the whole car was engulfed in flames.”

Emergency crews showed up shortly after the rescue. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Nate Rice’s crew was first on the scene. He says if it weren’t for Railey, the baby could have died.

“We certainly don’t want anybody to get hurt, but that might be their nature to make that choice to possibly save a life or help another person,” Rice said.

Rice says his crew and medics cared for both the woman, who had a leg injury, and the child before taking them to the hospital. They also extinguished the car fire.

Rice says everything happened in a matter of two to three minutes. Luckily, no one was seriously injured.

“Had it not been for the individuals that stopped and helped these patients, it could have been a much worse situation,” Rice said.

Copyright 2020 WMBD, Josh Railey via CNN. All rights reserved.