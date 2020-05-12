Ill. hospitals start receiving $75M in funding from HFS

Illinois hospitals have started receiving $75 million in funding to help fight COVID-19.

The $75 million from the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services (HFS) are being issued in installments until July 1 through the state's Medicaid Managed Care Organization (MCO), according to a statement from Gov. Pritzker's office on Tuesday afternoon.

Hospitals began receiving the first installments in late April. The statement claims the funds will help hospitals provide essential COVID-19 services to their communities in the coming weeks and months.

"To offer further support, a bipartisan working group created last year to extend the Hospital Assessment Program has agreed to a proposal that would bring nearly $250 million more dollars annually to hospitals throughout the state," according to the statement.

The statement claims the proposal will maximize federal participation in Medicaid and move to a payment system that is responsive to the needs of individual member decisions on where to seek care. The HFS has submitted the proposal to the federal government and asked for quick approval.

“We recognize that hospitals on the front lines against COVID-19 need support and they need it now,” Theresa Eagleson, HFS director said. “We’re incredibly thankful to the medical professionals who are serving Illinoisans during this public health crisis, and we are committed to doing all we can to help them.”

Overall, $3.8 billion would be provided to hospitals through the renewed assessment program. In addition to the additional funding, $150 million dollars would be offered to hospitals for innovative future healthcare projects under guidelines that are being developed, according to the statement.

With approval from the General Assembly and the federal government, the new program would operate from July 1 until the end of 2022.

"With this proposal, we ensure that more Medicaid dollars will come into Illinois, with vital support being directed to those who are most in need,” Sen. Dave Syverson, Senate Republican Leader said. “As Illinois continues to fight COVID-19, this strong hospital assessment program will provide much needed resources to those who have been indispensable to all of us and who will continue offering such essential protection and care in the future."

HFS has also submitted federal Medicaid waivers asking for new flexibilities for patients and providers. The department is still awaiting federal guidance on some of the requests.

Information about submitted and approved new flexibilities, including new expansive guidance on telehealth options, can be found on the HFS website here.

More information for clients and providers is available on the HFS website

here.

Individuals wanting to apply for benefits or check on their case are encouraged to visit here.

