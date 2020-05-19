Ill. gets 750K masks, 100K safety glasses delivered

Illinois received 750,000 masks and 100,000 safety glasses from a supply chain management company on Tuesday morning.

SupplyCore — a technology solutions integrator and small business federal defense contractor — completed the delivery of KN95 masks and safety glasses, according to a statement. The items were acquired from FDA-approved suppliers over the course of several weeks.

Representatives from Gov. Pritzker’s office reached out to SupplyCore as a supply chain packager for the U.S. military and Department of Defense, according to the statement.

"As a small business deeply rooted in Rockford, Illinois, where the company is headquartered, SupplyCore has also procured and delivered vital PPE for organizations and agencies within the City of Rockford and Winnebago County, Illinois," according to the statement.

