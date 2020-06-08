Ill. gas prices up from May

Illinois currently ranks as the seventh most expensive state to buy gasoline the country.

As of Monday, the $2.29 price for a gallon of gas in Illinois is above the national gas price average of $2. In the past week, the national average has inched up to $2.03, according to AAA.

The average cost of a gallon of gas in Rockford is $2.19 as of Monday, up from $1.89 one month ago.

Despite the consistent increases at the pump, prices are still significantly cheaper year-over-year. In fact, during the first week of June the past five years, gas prices have typically averaged $2.81.

