Ill. gas average jumps back to $2 per gallon, only state in region

Prices at the pump continue to increase as states reopen across the country on Monday.

Illinoisans may have it worse when it comes to paying for gas than residents in other states.

The state of Illinois is the only one in the region with gas prices approaching an average of more than $2 per gallon, according to AAA. At the start of the Memorial Day work week, the national gas price average is $1.87.

Averages in the Rockford region are sitting at around $2.06 per gallon and area in Boone County are charging as much as $2.20 per gallon.

The good news? Prices are still lower than earlier this year, Memorial Day gas prices are projected to be at their lowest since 2003, according to AAA. That same year motorists paid — on average — $1.50 to fill up their gas tank.

“Gas prices around Memorial Day have not been this cheap in nearly 20 years. However, as the country continues to practice social distancing, this year’s unofficial kick-off to summer is not going to drive the typical millions of Americans to travel,” Molly Hart, AAA spokesperson said. “Despite inexpensive gas prices, AAA anticipates this year’s holiday will likely set a record low for travel volume.”

Gas prices this year won’t be as cheap as 2003, but today’s national average is a dollar cheaper than one year ago. You can find current gasoline price averages by following the link here.