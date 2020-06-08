Ill. businesses getting 450K masks, state sending thermometers to daycares

More than 450,000 cloth face masks have been distributed to private sector businesses by the State of Illinois on Monday.

"As some employees begin to return to the workplace in Phase 3 of Gov. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan, face coverings will be a key tool to keeping workers healthy and safe," according to a statement by the State of Illinois on Monday afternoon.

In the coming days, the state will distribute more than 18,000 thermometers to licensed daycares in Illinois, according to the statement.

This will facilitate temperature checks and health screenings, as recommended by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

“Many of these industries were among the first companies to donate their existing supplies of PPE to protect healthcare workers and frontline staff in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic,” IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau said. “These companies provide key services that enable the continuous operation of business and government functions which is crucial to the health, safety and economic security of our state.”

For more information about Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois Plan, visit the link here.