Ill. blood centers in need of donation drive hosts

The Illinois Coalition of Community Blood Centers has declared their is a critical shortage of blood in the state.

With COVID restrictions being lifted for elective procedures and patients returning in mass for medical treatments, surgeries have spiked and blood centers across the state are struggling to keep up with the demand for blood.

Nearly 60 percent of the collections blood centers come from offsite blood drives, many of which are not being held by businesses because most employees are still working from home, according to the ICCBC.

The coalition claims it is important for civic groups, churches and organizations that ordinarily host blood drives, to understand that they can still continue to do so, because blood collection is considered “an essential service," per the ICCBC.

The CDC and the IDPH have come up with strict guidelines to allow off-site collection in public places, which ensure social distancing and do not fall under the 10 person gathering limit.

Protocols include pre-scheduled appointments, additional cleaning and distancing precautions and temperature readings prior to entrance, according to the ICCBC.