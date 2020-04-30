Ill. Walmart staff receive $5M in bonuses, company hires 200K nationwide

Walmart associate staff members in Illinois received a bonus in their paychecks Thursday morning.

The cash bonuses to hourly Walmart employees in the state totaled more than $5 million, according to a representative of the company. Associates in Illinois received a bonus in their paychecks adding up to $5.61 million statewide.

"With this, we paid nearly $180 million in cash bonuses to hourly associates, with more to come next month on our originally scheduled quarterly bonus payout date. This is in addition to the special cash bonus for all U.S. hourly associates earlier this month, which was $300 for full-time hourly and $150 for part-time hourly, a total of more than $365 million paid to our associates," according to Donna Morris, Chief People Officer at Walmart.

The company also hired an additional 200,000 associate staff members nationwide. Walmart completed the additional hires in less than six weeks, according to a representative of the company.

You can find more information on Walmart's response to COVID-19 here.