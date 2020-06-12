Ill. State Fair canceled due to COVID-19

Gov. Pritzker will issue an executive order canceling the Illinois State Fair this coming summer.

The annual fair will return in August 2021.

"The Department of Agriculture will offer a safe, creative way to ensure youth exhibitors still get a chance to showcase their hard work," according to an announcement on Friday afternoon.

The Department of Agriculture will host a Junior Livestock Expo in Springfield in September, for Illinois exhibitors ages 8-21 to show their animals.

The 4-H General Project Show will take place virtually, with premiums and ribbons to be distributed by the Illinois Department of Agriculture. Details regarding entry and operations are forthcoming, according to the announcement.

"it’s because the fairs are such a treasure to so many thousands of people that my administration, like those of our neighboring Midwestern states, must make the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 State Fairs in light of the risk posed by COVID-19. This is the right choice based on guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health and other experts: we have to prioritize keeping our people safe. Our state fairs are unmatched across the nation, and I look forward to gathering again to showcase the best of Illinois when it is safe to do so," Gov. Pritzker.

If you have purchased an Illinois State Fair mega pass, admission booklet or parking pass contact the State Fair office at 217-782-6661 or email agr.fairinfo@illinois.gov.

"Last year, the Illinois State Fair set records for the Grandstand and near record numbers for attendance. Officials were optimistic 2020 would rival the success," according to the announcement.

The 2021 Illinois State Fair will run from August 12 to 22.