Ill. Sheriffs Association responds to Gov. Pritzker threat

The Illinois Sheriffs Association is speaking out against Gov. Pritzker's threat to withhold federal funding for areas where local officials refuse to enforce his executive orders on Friday afternoon.

The stay-at-home orders were imposed to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that’s sickened nearly 90,000 Illinoisans and has been blamed in more than 4,000 deaths in the state since March, according to The Center Square.

Pritzker gave local police not enforcing his executive order a clear ultimatum on Thursday.

"There were leaders in the legal community this morning that spoke about the challenges that will be brought to those local law enforcement to local governments and to businesses that are open.” Pritzker said. “They’re putting people at risk, they’re making their communities unsafe, and they’ll be subject to liability as a result.”

Illinois Sheriffs Association President Jim Kaitschuk responded on Friday, according to The Center Square.

“Illinois Sheriffs have been elected by their local citizens to keep their communities safe, a trust that every sheriff and sworn law enforcement officer holds dear,” Kaitschuk said. “It is outrageous that the Governor is threatening retaliation against these leaders and the men and women of their offices. He is insulting heroic police officers, corrections officers and local voters.”

Sheriffs in Kane, Kendall, Grundy, Douglas, Ogle, and Hancock counties have all recently announced they will not use their deputies to enforce Pritzker’s orders, according to The Center Square.