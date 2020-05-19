Ill. Gov. says family's travel to Wisconsin farm is for "essential function"

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is facing questions over his family's travels to their family's horse farm in Racine, Wisconsin, trips critics say violate the Democratic governor's own 'Stay-at-Home' order.

(Photo: Bradford Leighton / DVIDS / License Link) (MGN)

When asked about their visits by the Chicago Tribune, Pritzker defended the trips, explaining that it is a working farm and noting his family is there now.

"There are animals on that farm, that it’s an essential function to take care of animals at a farm, so that’s what they’re doing," Pritker said.

A spokesperson for the governor's office clarified saying Gov. Pritzker and his family have been living in Chicago, but they have visited the farm.

This also comes after last month when Gov. Pritzker refused to answer if his wife was traveling to and from their estate in Florida.