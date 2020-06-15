Ill. 6th least federally dependent state

Illinois is the 45th most dependent state on the federal government economically in contrast to the rest of the country, according to a new report on Monday morning.

With Tax Day postponed to July 15 and states having received hundreds of billions of dollars in federal aid during the COVID-19 pandemic, personal-finance website WalletHub released updated rankings for 2020's most and least federally dependent states.

This report illustrates the extent states are independent economically. However, states with a higher level of federal dependence are likely better positioned to handle the coronavirus pandemic, given that most relief has come from the federal government, according to WalletHub.

In order to identify which states most and least depend on federal support, WalletHub compared the 50 states across three key metrics.

— Return on taxes paid to the federal government

— Federal funding as a share of state revenue

— Share of federal jobs

In terms of the federal dependency of Illinois, the state ranks nationally as:

48th – Return on Taxes Paid to the Federal Government

39th – Federal Funding as a Share of State Revenue

39th – Share of Federal Jobs

More data and information on the report can be found here.