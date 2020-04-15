Icy road conditions cause accidents, backup on I-39

Wednesday's snow has led to a number of accidents and cars sliding off the road in the Stateline.

Several accidents had I-39 near the bypass 20 interchange reducing northbound and southbound traffic to one lane for about 45 minutes Wednesday morning. The Cherry Valley Fire Department said multiple accidents were reported including one involving a Winnebago County Sheriff cruiser that was rear ended while responding to the scene.

Please avoid the area and stay off the roads if at all possible. Take extra time and proceed with caution if travel is necessary.