Addams Memorial Tollway to get more ISP traffic enforcement

Officers will conduct special Traffic Enforcement Patrols between Monday, June 15 and June 29 in Winnebago County.

The patrols are being done across northern Illinois, including the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway on I-90 in Cook, Kane and Winnebago counties.

State troopers will concentrate on speeding, failure to use occupant restraints and other driving offenses as part of their enforcement efforts.

Safety Belt Enforcement Zones may also be used during the sTEP program. Troopers will enforce the primary safety belt law to ensure drivers and all of their passengers are buckled up, according to the announcement.

"The sTEP program involves a combination of increased enforcement and public information designed to raise public awareness and compliance to all traffic laws. Speeding was a contributing factor in more than 9,350 deaths nationwide in 2018. In Illinois, speed-related crashes account for 36 percent of all traffic fatalities," according to the Illinois State Police.

The project is being funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Traffic Safety.