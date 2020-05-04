Rockford man identified in fatal I-90 crash

Illinois State Police release the names of two men, one from Rockford, killed Saturday in a one-vehicle crash on I-90 near the Rockton Road tollbooth.

Brandon Weatherall, 27, of Rockford, and Sevell D. Broadnax, 28, of Chicago, died on the scene. Broadnax was driving, and Weatherall was a front seat passenger.

State police investigators say, just after 1:30 a.m., the tan, 2009 Dodge Journey was traveling west on Interstate 90 at milepost 3.75 before going off the road and striking a light pole.

The vehicle overturned multiple times before coming to rest on the right side of the road. The driver and passenger in the front seat were thrown from the vehicle.

The 26-year-old man in the back seat was wearing his seat belt. He was then taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

All westbound lanes and the left two eastbound lanes on I-90 were closed for some time.

State police are still looking into why the vehicle left the road.