IESA cancels state wrestling series this weekend

The IESA announces all state wrestling finals scheduled for March 13 and March 14 at the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center are cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

IESA says they were notified from NIU that the university is mandating the event to not be held this weekend due to the virus concerns. There are no plans currently to re-scheudle the tournament.

"While this is unforunate for many reasons we have to comply with the directive from Northern Illinois University," saud IESA Director Steve Endsley. The health and safety of our participants and fans attending thre finals is our top priority."