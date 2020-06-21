IDPH investigating increase in foodborne illness

The Illinois Department of Public Health confirms 23 cases that appear to be linked to a multi-state outbreak of cyclosporiasis, a foodborne illness caused by a parasite.

According to the IDPH, cases are reported in counties across Illinois with people starting to have the illness in mid-May. The initial investigation indicates a link to consumption of store brand packaged garden salads from Aldi, Hy-Vee, and Jewel-Osco grocery stores in Illinois. The stores are cooperating with the state health departments, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Food and Drug Administration investigation.

People can get infected by consuming food or water contaminated with feces that contains the parasite.

"Symptoms usually begin about a week after exposure, although some people who are infected may not have any noticeable symptoms," says the IDPH.

Symptoms may include the following:

• Frequent bouts of watery diarrhea (the most common symptom)

• Loss of appetite

• Weight loss

• Cramping, bloating, and/or increased gas

• Nausea (vomiting is less common)

• Fatigue

• Low-grade fever

The illness can be treated with specific antibiotics. If not treated it can last for a few days to months or more.