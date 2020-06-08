IDPH clarifies KN95 use recommendation

The Illinois Department of Public Health issued guidance recommending agencies use KN95 respirators authorized by the FDA for imported respirators made in China.

Based on the recall of approximately 48,000 KN95 respirators in Missouri, the recommendations come from the FDA's April 3 emergency use authorization. These respirators have been evaluated and found to meet the eligibility criteria outlined in the Emergency Use Authorization, according to the IDPH.

The KN95 respirators recalled in Missouri are not currently on the list of authorized respirators. When supplies are available, IDPH recommends using NIOSH-approved N95s or similar respirators for aerosol generating procedures.

When supplies of NIOSH-approved N95's are not available, authorized respirators listed may be used. When used in this manner, employees should still be fit tested to confirm a proper fit. A list of these respirators is available here.

IDPH recommends using KN95 respirators that are not included on the FDA’s EUA list as acceptable crisis alternatives to medical procedure or cloth masks. KN95's may provide equal or greater protection under these circumstances, according to the IDPH.

The IDPH is not recalling previously distributed KN95 respirators.

The IDPH and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency will evaluate future supplies of respirators that are shipped to Illinois to determine whether they are authorized under FDA’s EUA or they should be used as alternatives to medical procedure or cloth masks, according to the IDPH.

The CDC recommends that all healthcare providers prioritize the use of an N95 respirator mask or equivalent for any patient procedures that are suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 and undergoing aerosolizing procedures, according to the IDPH.

The following health care procedures require an N95 respirator mask.

- Endotracheal intubation

- Manual ventilation

- Nebulizer treatments

- Noninvasive ventilation (bipap and cpap)

- High flow nasal cannula

- Open suctioning of the endotracheal tube

- NP - Nasopharyngeal suctioning

- Bronchoscopy procedures

- Mechanical ventilation (opening of circuit)

- HFOV- High Frequency Oscillatory Ventilation

- IPV- Intrapulmonary Percussive Ventilator

- Tracheostomy care

- Cardiopulmonary resuscitation

- Placement of nasogastric tube, oral gastric tube, transpyloric tube

- Mist collar

The following procedures require surgical or procedural facemasks.

- Protection from splashes or sprays not related to COVID-19

- Surgical procedures

- Direct patient care under droplet precautions

- Healthcare staff use for source control