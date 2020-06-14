IDPH announces 672 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 132,543 cases, including 6,308 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. Sunday reports indicate 672 new cases, and 19 additional deaths.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 22,040 specimens for a total of 1,190,985. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 7–June 13 is three percent.

IDPH now reports both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website.