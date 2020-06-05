IDPH: 59 deaths, first animal tests positive for COVID-19 in Ill.

The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 1,156 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 59 additional confirmed deaths.

- Cook County: 3 males 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 3 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 3 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 3 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 8 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

- Iroquois County: 1 male 70s

- Kane County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 80s

- Lake County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

- McHenry County: 1 male 70s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 80s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 90s

- Will County: 1 male 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 125,915 cases, including 5,795 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 18,903 specimens for a total of 1,000,919. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 29–June 4 is 6%.

A pet cat recently tested positive for COVID-19 after becoming sick in mid-May. The cat was in a home with people who had tested positive. This is the first animal to test positive for the virus in Illinois, according to the IDPH.

There is no evidence COVID-19 is transmitted from animal to humans. However, if you are sick, you should distance yourself from pets as well as people, according to the IDPH.