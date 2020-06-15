IDOT to work on US Business 20 from Buckley Drive to Shaw Road

Construction work on US Business 20 from Buckley Drive to Shaw Road will begin on Monday, June 22.

Lane closures, including nighttime work, will be used during completion of the project. Roadway repairs are expected to be completed by the end of November, according to IDOT.

Martam Construction, Inc. will be completing the $6,472,316 project involving dowel bar retrofit, pavement patching, profile pavement diamond grinding and pavement marking.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through the area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 2 updates on Twitter, follow us at @IDOTDistrict2 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map here.