IDOT, local groups to offer free food for truckers

The Illinois Department of Transportation will coordinate with groups that want to provide free food to truckers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are proud to offer our assistance in saying thank you to truckers and giving them some encouragement in their travels,” Illinois Acting Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said. “All of us owe these men and women our gratitude for keeping the nation’s supply chain moving, making sure food is winding up in our homes and getting medical supplies and equipment to the people that need them most.”

Events that meet and follow the Illinois Department of Public Health criteria for handling food and other safety requirements will be held at select IDOT weight stations throughout the state, following an announcement Friday afternoon.

The events will be held only at weigh stations, with a maximum time limit of three hours for each event. The following listed weigh stations will be available between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

• Interstate 55 southbound at Williamsville in Sangamon County

• Interstate 57 northbound and southbound at Marion in Williamson County

• Interstate 64 eastbound at O’Fallon in St. Clair County

• Interstate 70 westbound at Marshall in Marshall County

• Interstate 74 eastbound and westbound at Moline in Henry County

• Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound at East Moline in Rock Island County

• Interstate 70 eastbound at Brownstown in Fayette County

Scheduling will be coordinated by IDOT and the Illinois State Police. Requests by organizations wishing to distribute food must be received at least five days in advance. Events will not be held at rest areas.

For more information and to schedule your group’s involvement, contact Weight Enforcement Engineer Keith Donovan at Keith.Donovan@illinois.gov or by calling 217-299-0934.