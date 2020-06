Starting Monday, drivers along US 20 can expect delays between Buckley Drive to Shaw Road in Rockford.

The $6 million project involves patching holes and marking pavement among other updates. Lane closures, including nighttime work, will be used during duration of the project.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through that area.

The road work is part of IDOT’s multi-million dollar project that is expected to wrap up near the end of November.