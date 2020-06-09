IDHS launches summer youth employment program, immigrant support

Two COVID-19 response programs for Illinois residents will now be available through the Illinois Department of Human Services this coming summer.

A summer youth program for more than 2,000 at-risk youth and the Immigrant Family Support Project for more than 3,600 families who have been ineligible for federal COVID-19 relief and unemployment insurance will now be accessible, according to a statement from IDHS Tuesday.

The COVID-19 Summer Youth Employment Program will receive additional support from the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority. The program will be implemented and managed by IDHS-funded youth services organizations across Illinois.

C-SYEP seeks to help employ 2,200 low income, minority and at-risk youth living in high poverty communities and counties hardest hit by the pandemic. The statement claims the primary objective for youth served in the program will be to develop essential employability skills and to earn entry-level work experience.

"Grantees of the program will partner with local employers in need of summer employees. Participating youth will be placed in age-appropriate, ability-appropriate, and experience-appropriate work-based learning opportunities, career development experience opportunities, or pre-apprenticeship programs," according to the statement.

Eligible youth include those low income or at-risk youth ages 16-24 who have Illinois residency and are able to provide an I-9 prior to employment. IDHS anticipates that up to 30 projects will be funded in Champaign; Cook; Lake; Macon; McLean; Peoria; St. Clair; Stephenson and Winnebago counties.

More information on the Summer Youth Employment Program can be found here.

The COVID-19 Immigrant Family Support Project will provide pandemic-related emergency assistance funding to Illinois immigrants – regardless of immigration status – who are facing unemployment, loss of income, medical costs and food and housing insecurity as a direct result of COVID-19. The statement also says those eligible for the project are ineligible for any federal funding relief, according to the IDHS.

IDHS will dedicate $2 million to the effort and the Immigrant Funders Collaborative, a private foundation funders’ collaboration, is raising an initial $750,000 to support the project.

"While many Illinoisans have access to support from federal Economic Impact Payments based on the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) and to other state and federal benefits, many immigrants are excluded. This project will help fill the gap and provide much needed direct support for immigrant families in Illinois," according to the IDHS.

The Illinois Coalition of Immigrant and Refugee Rights will administer funds through a state-wide network of over 60 community-based organizations and Illinois Welcoming Centers who identify, confirm the eligibility of and enroll families in the program. Funding will then be distributed to more than 3,600 affected households of immigrants, focusing on those with the lowest incomes.

In order to be eligible for assistance, applicants must meet the following criteria:

• Be a resident of Illinois.

• Have experienced an income disruption due to the (COVID-19) pandemic — either a job loss or reduction in hours.

• Not be eligible for federal stimulus or unemployment insurance.

Priority will be also given to households with income below 200 percent federal poverty level.

More information on the COVID-19 Immigrant Family Support Project can be found here.

“IDHS exists to assist residents who are in greatest need and who have not had access to resources and opportunities,” IDHS Secretary Grace B. Hou said. “In response to COVID-19, we have deployed additional resources to protect and support people who are experiencing homelessness, people with disabilities, and victims of domestic violence. These two additional projects extend our work to reach marginalized communities and provide some relief during an extremely difficult time.”

In addition to these funds, immigrants will also be screened for eligibility for SNAP for eligible children of immigrants, Pandemic-EBT, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), and Moms & Babies with temporary healthcare coverage for pregnant women, according to IDHS.