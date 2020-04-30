IDES: 830K unemployment claims in last 8 weeks, creating virtual call center

The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) said more than 830,000 initial unemployment claims from March 1 through April 25 in an announcement Thursday afternoon.

These new numbers come after new statewide data showed 81,596 new initial unemployment claims for the week ending on Saturday, April 25, according to the State of Illinois.

The number of claims over the eight-week period is 10 times the number of claims the department processed over the same period in 2019, when IDES processed 69,000 initial unemployment claims.

IDES is also establishing up a virtual call center. The State of Illinois claims it will nearly double current call center capacity with Illinois-based call center representatives.

Illinois is beginning to experience a decline in the number of new initial claims since its peak of more than 100,000 processed claims on March 21. Statewide unemployment claims data, which reflects activity for the week prior, will be available on the IDES website every Thursday afternoon.

IDES waived the waiting week for claimants, and was one of the first states to implement the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC). The compensation provides an additional $600 each week in federally funded benefits to eligible Illinoisans.

In addition, the department implemented the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which provides up to 13 weeks’ worth of federally funded benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular state unemployment benefits.

Further information, questions or those in need of assistance with unemployment benefits at this time can visit the department link here.