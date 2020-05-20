I-39 north and southbound left lanes will be closed from Baxter Road to U.S. 20

By  | 
Posted:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -- The left lanes of I-39 northbound and I-39 southbound will be closed from Baxter Road to the U.S. 20 bypass interchange for pavement resurfacing.

This will start on Friday, May 22 and will continue for approximately 32 days.

There will be new traffic patterns.

 