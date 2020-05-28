Human resource managers are working to help their workers through the pandemic

Taking care of your employees during the coronavirus scare goes a long way towards both keeping your current staff and hiring new employees once the pandemic is over.

Tamera Nutsell, human resources manager of Illinois Bank and Trust, says the bank has rewarded employees who have worked through the pandemic with benefits, incentives, and any counselling necessary.

These safety protocols and incentives can help motivate employees currently working, boost morale, and help other employees who are still uncertain if they are ready to return to work.

"There is a human aspect where you really have to hear the concerns of your employees and you have to address those," Nutsell said. "That's how you build loyalty to your business, to your company and to your employees where they want to continue to work for you."