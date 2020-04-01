How Stateline families can self-quartine without going stir crazy

Many families are starting to feel the impact of the stay-at-home order and experts provide tips to avoid feeling trapped inside your home.

"Trying to juggle the worksheets, online learning and everything else on top of our jobs has been challenging,” said Dorothy Wallheimer, Mother practicing self-quarantine.

The coronavirus outbreak forces families like the Wallheimer's to adapt to a new normal.

"He worked from home before all of this started so we are kind of crashing his domain," Dorothy said.

To make sure the kids get their school work done and Brian and Dorothy get their work done, they follow a daily routine.

"Right now we are scheduling 90 minutes in the morning and 90 minutes in the afternoon for school work and in between that is recess and other playtimes," Brian said.

And that includes a change in how they dole out daily snacks to Katie, Ellie and Charlie.

"They get three dollars in coins every day and then they can buy the snacks they can eat at different times during the day," Dorothy said.

Dorothy says while they do have a system in place it's still challenging.

"Someone in our house is either yelling, throwing a fit, or in tears," Dorothy said.

"So by now after two weeks kids are probably getting more cranky then they have been," said Suzanne Degges-White, Counseling and Counselor Education Professor at Northern Illinois University.

White says the stay-at-home order can be very tough on families. She suggests learning a new hobby.

"If you have a guitar laying around or a piano and you've always wanted to learn that," White said.

And highlights the importance of a routine.

"Making time for shared quiet time, shared family time and making time for exercise and fitness," White said.

White also encourages people to reach out to others who are living alone during this crisis to make sure they take care of themselves.