House fire errupts on Mullinshire Way

Several area fire departments responded to a call for a structure fire around 4:40 p.m. on the 7000 block of Mullinshire Way in Machesney Park.

Upon arrival they found a home engulfed in flames. According to Harlem-Roscoe Fire Chief Shoevlin early reports indicate the fire started in the garage. There are no injuries, and all of the people in house evacuated.

There is smoke and water damage in the house, but the fire was contained to the garage section, but did spread to a neighbor's siding and attic.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.