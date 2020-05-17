Hotel sanitation protocols announced by Illinois Hotel and Lodging Industry

Many people are not traveling right now due to COVID-19 concerns. Travel might not be the norm in the near future, either. But the Illinois Hotel and Lodging Industry is putting protocols in into place for when those fears of traveling fade.

The new guidance creates practices to provide a safe and clean environment for hotel guests and employees. Some of the measures would will be placing prominent signage encouraging social distancing and providing gloves and PPE to employees.

Local leaders say they will adopt the guidelines, too.

"That will be very important to provide consumers confidence that regardless of where they're staying, regardless of state or local municipality that they can expect their hotel room and property to be cleaned and sanitized consistently," says Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau John Groh. He says it's crucial for the guests at hotels or event venues to feel comfortable.

Here is a list of more guidelines listed by the IHLA:

-Placing prominent signage encouraging social distancing as well as -Placing hand sanitizer at entrances and front desks

-Providing gloves and PPE to employees who require them

-Routinely sanitizing frequently touched surfaces such as button panels on elevators and considering floor markings in the elevator area to designate proper social distancing

-Providing spray bottles of sanitizer or wipes in each room for guest use

-Multi-use and unnecessary amenities including reading material, pen and paper, and decorative pillows are removed from guest rooms

-Ensuring social distancing for front desk agents by having them utilize every other workstation and implementing technology to help limit contact during check-ins.

-Implementing changes to food and beverage offerings including contactless delivery of room-service and rollout of "grab-and-go" meal options.