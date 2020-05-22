Hot Diggity Dog parade lifts the spirits of Anam Glen residents

Residents at Anam Glen got a chance to enjoy a dog parade while eating a few hot dogs.

Most dogs were lead on their leashes by friends and family. Some dogs were not on leashes, but were in full costume instead. Hot dogs were served on the parking lot.

Carol Hoover of Anam Care said, "We are one of the last homes in this area. In the Midwest, that's actually locally owned. And that's really important because our owners are here with us every day and they help with all the care that we provide our residents."

