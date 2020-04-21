Hot Diggity-Dog celebration and parade put smiles on residents faces

A parade to honor staff and put smiles on patients faces all while being safe and maintaining social distancing.

East Bank Center in Loves Park held a ‘Hot Diggiety-Dog’ celebration and parade for its employees and patients at the facility.

They wanted to find a way they could honor their employees during the difficult times.

Staff got to enjoy hot dogs and the patients got to see all of the dogs from volunteers all around the community at a safe distance.

Nicole Garner the East Bank Center Administrator, said patients had big smiles on their faces.

"Brainstorming some ideas of what we can do for the patients where they can maintain their social distance as well as remain safe from the community. So anything we can do to bring to them to keep them inside and safe was important for us." Garner also said.

