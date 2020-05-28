Horse racing returning to Ill. with social distancing

Horse racing will be returning to Illinois tracks in June.

Patron-free standardbred and thoroughbred racing will be back on tracks around the state while adhering to the social distancing guidelines, according to the Illinois Department of Agriculture in an announcement on Thursday afternoon.

Only licensed essential personnel for the care of racehorses, and those necessary to conduct live racing will be allowed on the grounds. Wagering will take place online since no spectators are allowed in the venues.

“We have been working almost since the start of the pandemic to find a way to get horses back on the tracks in Illinois,” Jerry Costello II, acting director of the IDOA said. “We think the safety guidelines that have been laid out for social distancing of personnel while at the track, as well as the other precautions being taken to protect the horseman will allow for a safe racing environment, while maintaining the integrity of the sport.”