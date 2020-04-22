Hoo Haven experiencing challenges amid COVID-19 pandemic

Non profit organizations are feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with more people inside donation numbers are down. At Hoo Haven wildlife in Durand, the care of animals is what's at risk.

"A pelican will eat six pounds of fish a day and an eagle will easily eat two to four pounds of meat a day, and we have five eagles out here right now and two pelicans out here," Facility Director Steve Herdkoltz said.

Hoo Haven houses up to 120 mammals and birds at any given time, and the cost to care for those animals remains.

"It does hit us hard, whatever is not covered Steven and I cover it. Now I have my social security check, I have no problem spending it,” Owner Karen Herkoltz said. “The care can’t really change.”

A few of the wildlife center’s revenue streams like tours, and visitors are drying up in the COVID-19 pandemic. The owners are stepping in to continue to treat animals, but even that comes at a price.

"The animals still need the care and we are the only wildlife hospital within a 70 mile area," Steve Herdkoltz said.

The center is asking for monetary and item donations, from food to bath towels, owners say all are desperately needed - and very much appreciated.

"We've been around for 34 years and we're going to be around for a long time yet to come," Steve Herdkoltz said.

To inquire about an internship or volunteering visit Hoo Haven’s website here