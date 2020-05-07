Honoring local frontline workers during National Nurses Week

In honor of National Nurses Week, 23 News spoke with two members of MercyHealth 's Intensive Care Unit on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

With long hours, difficult procedures and fighting the unknowns of the virus, first responders across the nation are facing unprecedented times.

In the regional health system’s Intensive Care Unit, nurses like Ashley McCullough and Abby McCormick say the emotional toll of the pandemic weighs heavily on them, but they are committed to taking care of those in need.

To celebrate its nursing staff, MercyHealth is encouraging Stateliners to the chance to send a WOW Award to a special nurse who goes above and beyond to care for others.