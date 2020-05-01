Hononegah to submit proposal for RVC Advanced Technology Center

The Hononegah High School Board plans to submit a proposal for Rock Valley College's Advanced Technology Center project.

The board will offer the former Rockton Grade School site, which is just west of the high school. As part of the deal, the board suggests Rock Valley sign a 20-year lease for the facility, which would be owned by Hononegah. The school district would use the lease payments to cover the cost of construction and future maintenance.

Rockton Village President Dale Adams, Roscoe Village President Mark Szula and South Beloit Mayor Ted Rehl back the proposal. The three leaders sent a letter to Rock Valley College in support of the plan.

RVC trustees recently sent a request for proposals after rejecting plans at Colman Village, a 21-acre campus of former factory buildings, and the Rockford Register Star News Tower.

Rock Valley College expects the facility to serve 150 to 200 students daily and add to the area's technical education and training.