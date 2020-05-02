Hononegah staff waves to students driving by the school

Hononegah is another area school wanting to remind its students that the staff misses them and cannot wait to have them back in class.

Students were encouraged to drive by the school on Friday and say hi. Staff lined the street with signs, waving as cars honked in support. English teacher Jean Chambers said it's a way to connect with its students while social distancing. She said the school reached out on social media to tell as many students about the event as possible.

"We them very much. We want to show them how much we care about them. We especially feel bad for our seniors since they're missing so much at the end of the year here," said Chambers. "Our staff and the administration and teachers have been so great, as have our students during this really challenging time."