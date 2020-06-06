Hononegah officials respond after student makes racist comment on social media

Hononegah Community High School leaders speak out after a student makes a racist comment on social media.

In a joint statement, Principal Chad Dougherty, Superintendent Michael Dugan and Board Presudent David Kurlinkus called the post offensive and hateful saying in part...

"The students comments do not reflect our values or who we are as a community. Although this comment was not made on school grounds or during the school year, we believe it is our responsibility to address it. HCHS is committed to treating every single member of the HCHS community with compassion and respect. All students are held with the same high standards and expectations and are given the opportunity to realize their ideal potential."

You can read the full statement from school officials here​.