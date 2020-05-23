Hononegah hosts drive by graduation ceremony

With virtual celebrations becoming part of the class of 2020's new normal, one local high school decided to open its doors for one day only offering a graduation its seniors won't soon forget.

Cars lined the streets outside Hononegah community high school as students decked out in their finest cap and gown garb marched down the sidewalk aisle near the performing arts center to receive their diplomas.

Staff was on site making sure the grads maintained social distancing but school superintendent Michael Dugan says while this wasn't what he envisioned for the 101st graduating class, he's proud of what they have accomplished.

"I just want to thank our community for their support, it's been a very difficult time for everybody, Dugan said. “But, they've been here, our staff, done just a magnificent job as well. We're only going to get through this together and I think today is just another example. Everybody came together, trying to do the best we could under the circumstances."