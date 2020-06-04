Hononegah High School's Amy Jensen receives 2020 Outstanding Music Educator of the Year award

The Rockford Symphony Orchestra announced Amy Jensen of Hononegah High School is the 2020 Outstanding Music Educator of the Year.

The RSO sent out a press release, announcing Jensen as the winner, and awarded her virtually.

As the winner, she received money for school supplies, personal development, and a plaque to recognize her achievement.

Jensen has been teaching in Rockford since 1990, and says the best part about being a music educator is, “Making connections. Music is the inspiring all-encompassing force in the classroom that builds relationships, creates meaningful experiences, opens the human soul to expression and emotions and most of all has the ability to join us together.”