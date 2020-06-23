Home with infants inside struck by gunfire, woman accidentally shot in leg Monday

Rockford Police responded to two different calls during the evening of Monday, June 22.

The first call came in around 5:20 p.m. where officers responded to the 3600 block of Zermatt Court in Rockford to a service call. Once on the scene, officers learned that a man was cleaning his gun when the weapon accidentally fired, hitting a woman in the lower leg.

She was transported to a local hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Later that evening at approximately 10:40 p.m., officers responded to a call for shots fired. Once on the scene, officers learned that a residence in the 1600 block of 10th Avenue was struck by gunfire. The residence at the time was occupied with two adults, two infants and two juveniles.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that two men were walking from the alley in the 1600 block of 10th Avenue and were exchanging gunfire with unknown subjects in the 11 block of 13th Street. The suspects were listed as two black males in their late teens to early twenties.

If you have any information regarding the two suspects, please contact the Rockford Police Department or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers.