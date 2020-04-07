Home Depot donates N-95 masks to Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital

Home Depot makes the decision to pull all the top level medical grade masks off its shelves to donate them to hospitals.

It donated more than 5,000 N-95 masks to Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital in Dixon.

If KSB gives all employees the proper level of protection, it would be out of these masks in five days.

But with the donation, David Schreiner, the President and CEO of Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital, says it gives them the ability to keep the caregivers and patients safe.

"These people are literally running into burning buildings to take care of the patients. And our caregivers, they're afraid for their own health. They're afraid of taking something home to their family members to be able, even for a while, to increase that level of protection it is a really great feeling." Schreiner said.

